G100UL Approved: Now What?

Paul Bertorelli
On Sept. 1, 2022, the FAA finally approved the first unleaded 100-octane aviation fuel, GAMI’s G100UL. Now things get complicated as companies have to figure out how to market and distribute the fuel in a universe where 100LL hasn’t been prohibited yet and is still the dominant piston fuel. This short video summarizes the market overview and introduces three longer companion videos.