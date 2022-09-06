On Sept. 1, 2022, the FAA finally approved the first unleaded 100-octane aviation fuel, GAMI’s G100UL. Now things get complicated as companies have to figure out how to market and distribute the fuel in a universe where 100LL hasn’t been prohibited yet and is still the dominant piston fuel. This short video summarizes the market overview and introduces three longer companion videos.
Home Multimedia G100UL Approved: Now What?
AVweb Insider
GAMI will have to field its new fuel in a market where 100LL avgas is still the standard. Don't look for an overnight transition.
Featured Video
Paul Millner On Avgas Market Realities
On September 1, 2022, the FAA finally approved the first 100-octane unleaded aviation gasoline. Getting it to market will be anything but easy. In...