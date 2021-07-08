MultimediaGallerypotw Picture of the Week, July 8, 2021 By Editorial Staff - July 8, 2021 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 4 San Diego Bay view including the T-34 leading a 7-ship formation back east to make another practice run for the Mt. Soledad Memorial Day Fly-Over. Nikon D7200 w/Nikon 18-105 Kit lens. Copyrighted photo by Mark Krause.PICTURE OF THE WEEK: America's Finest City View Taken with my iPad at KOLE. Photo by John Pierce.Sunrise at KOLE Two of Ed Heinemann's Douglas siblings. Note aerodynamic slats. EKA-3B (VAQ-13) and A-4E (VA-94) with CVW-5 aboard the 'Bonny Dick' (CVA-31). WESTPAC '68. Scanned from Olympus Pen-F Kodak slide film. Copyrighted photo by H. A. Hough.Mr. Heinemann's Kids When I was restoring my Stinson 108-2 in a friends garage, they decided to decorate it up for me! My wife Susan approves! Mamiya Sekor 1000 camera. Copyrighted photo by Tom Ciura.Got the STINSON BUG? Picture of the Week Contest Form Photo Submission*Accepted file types: jpg, gif, png, Max. file size: 1 MB.File limit: 1MBSuggested Caption Copyrighted*YesNoCopyright Holder Full Name* Email Address* Address* Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code AfghanistanAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBoliviaBonaire, Sint Eustatius and SabaBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCape VerdeCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos IslandsColombiaComorosCongo, Democratic Republic of theCongo, Republic of theCook IslandsCosta RicaCroatiaCubaCuraçaoCyprusCzech RepublicCôte d'IvoireDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEswatini (Swaziland)EthiopiaFalkland IslandsFaroe IslandsFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuernseyGuineaGuinea-BissauGuyanaHaitiHeard and McDonald IslandsHoly SeeHondurasHong KongHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIranIraqIrelandIsle of ManIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJerseyJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacauMacedoniaMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesiaMoldovaMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorth KoreaNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestine, State ofPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarRomaniaRussiaRwandaRéunionSaint BarthélemySaint HelenaSaint Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSaint MartinSaint Pierre and MiquelonSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesSamoaSan MarinoSao Tome and PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbiaSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSint MaartenSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSouth GeorgiaSouth KoreaSouth SudanSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard and Jan Mayen IslandsSwedenSwitzerlandSyriaTaiwanTajikistanTanzaniaThailandTimor-LesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluUS Minor Outlying IslandsUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited StatesUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuelaVietnamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin Islands, U.S.Wallis and FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabweÅland Islands Country MessageFor example: Have you made any digital manipulations to this photo?(If you've cleaned it up or composited it in PhotoShop, let us know.)What sort of camera did you use?Where did you shoot the photo? A quick note for submitters: If you've got several photos that you feel are "POTW" material, your best bet is to submit them one-a-week! That gives your photos a greater chance of seeing print on AVweb, and it makes the selection process a little easier on us, too. ;) A Reminder About Copyrights:Please take a moment to consider the source of your image before submitting to our "Picture of the Week" contest. If you did not take the photo yourself, ask yourself if you are indeed authorized to release publication rights to AVweb. If you're uncertain, consult the POTW Rules or send us an e-mail. I have read and agree to the rules that apply to POTW submissions. I certify that I am the photographer of this image or have express permission from the copyright holder to release publication rights to AVweb as provided in Rule #2.Type Your Name Here* Typing your name here serves as an electronic signature, indicating that you have read our submission guidelines and certify that you are authorized to release copyright for this image.CAPTCHACommentsThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.