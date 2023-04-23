Trig’s Expanded Line At Aero 2023

By
Kate O'Connor
-
0

Although Garmin dominates the avionics market, scrappy U.K.-based Trig has carved out of niche for its bargain-priced avionics. It now has a full line, including navcomms and audio panels. Trig’s Jon Roper gave AVweb a summary at Aero 2023 in Friedrichshafen.