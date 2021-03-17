Falcon Jet Owners Upgrade Panel with 2-inch Standby Attitude Module, SAM

WICHITA, Kan. (March 16, 2021) — Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics, a technology company and world leader in the design and manufacture of aerospace products, announced the company’s SAM® MD302 Standby Attitude Module is Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approved on Falcon 900 A/B/C/EX Series for FAA, EASA and AFAC (Mexico) registered aircraft. The 2-inch, solid-state instrument displays attitude, altitude, airspeed, slip, vertical trend and heading information to the pilot during normal or standby operation in the event of primary instrument failure. SAM replaces the Attitude Horizon Standby, Altimeter and Standby Mach Airspeed Indicator onboard the Falcon Jet.

“We are proud to offer our Falcon 900 operators SAM, an off-the-shelf, certified solution, as part of our continuous efforts to modernize the cockpit, while improving safety and reliability,” said Olivier Langeard, Director of Aftermarket Programs and Business Development at Dassault Falcon Jet.

The MD302 offers flexible cockpit installation and an easy-to-install adapter plate allows the Standby Attitude Module to fit all existing Falcon 900 configurations. SAM is Technical Standard Order (TSO) certified and features a simple, one-knob interface that provides user-friendly menu control to the pilot.

“To date, SAM is STC approved on more than 500 aircraft models. It’s an ideal replacement for aging standby units and requires minimal modification,” said David Copeland, Vice President of Sales for Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics. “SAM fits in less panel space than the instruments it is designed to replace, and its high-definition display provides a seamless transition from the primary flight displays to the standby in the cockpit.”

For more information on the installation of the SAM® MD302 Standby Attitude Module on Falcon 900 A/B/C/EX Series aircraft, contact Dassault Falcon Jet at 800-800-4036 or aftermarket@dassaultfalcon.com. To inquire about additional opportunities for the MD302, contact David Copeland at 316-630-0101 or visit mcico.com.

About Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics manufactures, overhauls and repairs aircraft instruments, avionics and advanced power solutions for the global aerospace industry. Mid-Continent supports business and commercial aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), defense, and special missions markets. The company manufactures more than 25,000 units per year and processes more than 15,000 units in its overhaul, exchange and repair operation. The Quality Management System of the Wichita, Kansas Facility is AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified. For additional information, visit mcico.com.