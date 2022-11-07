Hopscotch Air Reports Unprecedented Post-Pandemic Demand, Looks To Expand Service

November 7, 2022 – Long Island, NY – Hopscotch Air, Inc., a leader in regional air taxi services in the Northeast, announces a nearly total rebound in regional travel following a two year pandemic that ravaged the industry.

With a reduced fleet, Hopscotch Air has seen significant growth in revenue legs, nearing 2019 numbers, the year before the pandemic.

Now, in an effort to meet that demand, Hopscotch Air’s parent company is launching a Crowdfunding, Regulation CF investment opportunity through crowdfunding site Startengine.com.

“The regional airline market completely fell apart in the last two years. Many communities no longer have any airline service. But people are again traveling. We want to meet that demand.”, says CEO Andrew Schmertz.

Hopscotch Air will use funds raised to purchase or lease additional aircraft and improve pilot wages. “It’s no surprise to anyone who has stepped aboard an airline recently that there is a worldwide pilot shortage. Aircraft acquisition is also difficult now. We have a plan to address both these issues.”

You can learn more about the Crowdfunding/Regulation CF offering at https://www.startengine.com/offering/hopscotch-air, including the offering statement and disclosures by Hopscotch Acquisition Corporation, the parent company of Hopscotch Air, Inc.

Startengine Capital, LLC is a SEC-FINRA registered broker/deal.

Hopscotch Air, Inc. is a United States and Canadian-certificated air carrier, licensed under Title 14 Part 135 of the U.S. Federal Aviation Regulations. The company provides on-demand air taxi services, primarily throughout the northeast, utilizing technologically-advanced Cirrus Aircraft.

