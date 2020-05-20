National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Adds Advanced Aircrew Academy as an Online Professional Development Program (PDP) Course Provider

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has added Advanced Aircrew Academy as an online Professional Development Program (PDP) course provider. With NBAA’s in-person PDP courses on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, online PDP courses are now available – accessible anytime, anywhere – to allow current and aspiring business aviation professionals to continue their professional development.

NBAA’s Professional Development Program was developed to prepare business aviation professionals for management roles within business aviation flight departments. The program encourages participation in coursework, recognizes outstanding participants, and rewards those seeking careers in business aviation. PDP participation also helps prepare individuals interested in becoming a Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) or maintaining their current CAM status.

The NBAA PDP Review Committee approved the following online courses from Advanced Aircrew Academy.

Human Performance meeting PDP Objective Human Resources (HR 8)

The Human Performance course is a collection of 4 eLearning modules designed specifically for business aviation. Based on extensive research into human performance, we present specific examples of how to break down barriers and effectively use available resources. Topics include Hazardous Attitudes, Threat and Error Management, Fatigue Management, and Failure to Follow Procedures. The curriculum includes approximately 5 hours of training.

International Procedures meeting PDP Objective Operations (Ops 7)

The International Procedures course is a collection of 5 eLearning modules. With the rapid changes to international procedures, the training is updated weekly with the latest information from our subject matter expert pilots currently operating around the world. In addition to PDP credit, this training satisfies FAA Letters of Authorization (LOA) / Ops Spec and ICAO training requirements.

The PDP courses are available to purchase directly from Advanced Aircrew Academy at https://www.aircrewacademy.com/nbaa-professional-development-program-pdp_314. For more information contact Advanced Aircrew Academy by visiting their website at www.aircrewacademy.com, emailing info@aircrewacademy.com, or by calling 843-557-1266.