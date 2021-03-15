Press Release: ICARUS Smart View Limiting Device now on sale!

ICARUS Devices is proud to announce that its Smart View Limiting Device for instrument flight and weather decision making training is now on sale at www.ICARUSDevices.com. The ICARUS Device uses Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) film to electronically alter the pilot’s visibility, bringing the power of a simulator into the aircraft. The app allows the instructor to surprise their students with degraded visual conditions. Instructors can control the transition rate and track simulated IMC time. The helicopter device is $1,500 while the airplane device is $1,000.

The helicopter device’s visor can affix to the standard NVG mount.

The company would like to thank its Beta testers, the Helicopter Institute, Austin Police Department, Texas Top Aviation, Michigan Helicopters, Mauna Loa Helicopters, Purdue University and Ohio State University. Throughout the Beta testing program, their user and instructor insights were invaluable in creating a simple and effective tool for flight instructors everywhere to properly prepare their students for adverse weather.

“The ICARUS Device is a game changer. No other device on the market can compare. I was blown away,” said Pedro Vargas, dual rated ATP and flight instructor. Texas Top Aviation instructor Hank Gibson had this to say, “After using it I believe all flight schools and CFIIs should get one of these, for both fixed wing and helicopters.”

ICARUS combines the visual realism and control of a flight simulator with the inner ear feeling and pressure of actual flying. Allowing pilots to experience all the inputs that cause spatial disorientation in a safe training environment is the key to reducing the accident rate.

The ICARUS Device was invented by Nick Sinopoli in 2014 after losing a friend to a spatial disorientation accident. In 2016, he was awarded a patent for his innovation US:9454022B1 Controlled selective visual occlusion system and method. Nick remains dedicated to providing a better instrument training solution for all pilots.

The general aviation visor folds flat and attaches to a baseball hat.

ICARUS simulates IIMC with a sudden visibility reduction during low level VFR flight in order to build recognition and recovery decision skills and emphasize positive aircraft control while exiting IMC. Instructors can also replicate a gradual visibility reduction during VFR flight to build awareness and abort criteria decision skills and teach safe techniques for avoiding IMC. For IFR approach training ICARUS can simulate a realistic breakout into marginal conditions seamlessly.

The improvements in training that ICARUS provides to IIMC/UIMC are exactly what was recommended by the NTSB after the Kobe Bryant crash and proposed by the USHST’s HSE-127.

ICARUS is the only patented device that increases pilot safety and flying skills. It is inexpensive, proven, and available right now for airplanes and helicopters. Order your own ICARUS today.