G-III Disappearance May Have Been Staged

Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines appear to be treating the disappearance of an older Gulfstream bizjet as staged. The 1981 G-III, which is registered to a Cheyenne, Wyoming company, took off from Canouan Airport in the Grenadines on the afternoon of Dec. 22 for what was described as a two-hour sightseeing flight. A pilot and three passengers were initially reported to be onboard but the St. Vincent Times now says its sources have told it two pilots and one passenger were on the plane. Air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft seven minutes after takeoff and it hasn’t been seen since, nor have their been any reports of debris or fuel in the water.

The St. Vincent Times is reporting its sources have said the working theory is the transponder was shut off and the plane headed for a private strip in Venezuela. The publication also says its digging has revealed the plane was being watched by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. The plane is up for sale and has changed hands at least five times in the last six years.