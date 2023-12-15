EAA Announces Lineup Of Jet Demo Teams for AirVenture 2024

The Experimental Aircraft Association reported today (Dec. 14) that multiple military aircraft demonstration teams and a “unique private jet group” are slated to perform at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024, scheduled for July 22-28. The EAA has commitments from the F-22 demonstration team, the F-16 Viper demo team and the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B demonstration unit.
Also on the airshow schedule is the Polaris Ghost Squadron, which describes its mission as demonstrating “precision formation flying with the aim to inspire the next generation of aerospace enthusiasts and raise funds and awareness for our partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.” The performers fly examples of the Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jet, Aerovodochody L-39 Albatros and the Mikoyan MiG 29.
Rick Larsen, EAA’s VP of communities and member programs, said, “Jet demonstrations are always among the popular displays throughout the week. These commitments are in addition to the already-announced participation of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, which will make 2024 an unforgettable year on the Oshkosh flightline.”
Jet aircraft are not what EAA is supposed to be about. Incredibly dangerous. F22 in July was careless and reckless operation by FAA standards. Oshkosh does not have the real estate for a jet airshow. A major crash either on or off the airport property with great loss of life would be the end of EAA. The Freece Tricolori appeared at Oshkosh in 1986. In 1988 they had a horrific crash at Ramstein AFB that killed nearly 100 people. For a long time after that jet airshows were banned in Germany.
This. We go Oshkosh to see interesting things we can fly, build and learn about. I dislike airshows – diving a smoking Edge or Pitts at the ground for the last minute save is not what should be thrilling the kids. How many pilots do we lose a year doing that ridiculous stuff ? Same for jets. Some static displays might be nice – but YT has thousands of free hours of jets flying around. Spend the big dollars making aviation a little more experiential and accessible.