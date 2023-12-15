EAA Announces Lineup Of Jet Demo Teams for AirVenture 2024

The Experimental Aircraft Association reported today (Dec. 14) that multiple military aircraft demonstration teams and a “unique private jet group” are slated to perform at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024, scheduled for July 22-28. The EAA has commitments from the F-22 demonstration team, the F-16 Viper demo team and the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B demonstration unit.

Also on the airshow schedule is the Polaris Ghost Squadron, which describes its mission as demonstrating “precision formation flying with the aim to inspire the next generation of aerospace enthusiasts and raise funds and awareness for our partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.” The performers fly examples of the Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jet, Aerovodochody L-39 Albatros and the Mikoyan MiG 29.

Rick Larsen, EAA’s VP of communities and member programs, said, “Jet demonstrations are always among the popular displays throughout the week. These commitments are in addition to the already-announced participation of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, which will make 2024 an unforgettable year on the Oshkosh flightline.”