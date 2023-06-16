Electra Unveils Hybrid-Electric STOL Demonstrator

Electra.aero rolled out its hybrid-electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) technology demonstrator for the first time this week. Called the Model EL-2 “Goldfinch”, the two-seat test vehicle will be used to “track performance and inform the design” for the company’s nine-passenger production aircraft concept. As previously reported by AVweb, Electra completed a fully integrated ground test of its hybrid-electric propulsion system in Sept. 2022.

“In the three years since we founded Electra, we’ve designed our eSTOL aircraft, validated our blown lift technology with a sub-scale demonstrator, and run a fully integrated test of our 150-kilowatt hybrid-electric generator at full scale,’’ said Electra.aero founder and CEO John Langford. “Now we’re ready to test the entire system with this technology demonstrator aircraft.”

Electra is planning to fly a full-scale prototype of its nine-passenger design in 2025 with the goal of achieving FAA Part 23 certification in 2028. The company is targeting a 400 NM range, 175-knot cruise speed and payload of 2,500 pounds for the model. According to Electra, the design uses distributed electric propulsion and the company’s proprietary blown lift technology with “eight motors to provide additional wing lift, and hybrid-electric power that provides internal recharging capabilities for aircraft batteries.”