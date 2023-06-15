House T&I Committee Approves FAA Reauthorization Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee has approved a bill to reauthorize the FAA by a unanimous vote. The Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act (H.R. 3935) was introduced last Friday by T&I Committee Chairman Sam Graves, R-Mo., full Committee Ranking Member Rick Larsen, D-Wash., Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Garret Graves, R-La., and Aviation Subcommittee Ranking Member Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. According to the committee, H.R. 3935 aims to improve FAA efficiency and operations, grow the aviation workforce, encourage aviation innovation, improve the airline passenger experience and address aviation safety issues. It also includes provisions covering airport infrastructure funding and authorization updates for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). In addition, an amendment was added by a vote of 32 to 31 that would would raise the retirement age for commercial airline pilots from 65 to 67.

“From the first ever GA title in an FAA reauthorization, to measures broadening the pipeline of future aviation professionals, to the needed investments in the system’s infrastructure and more, this bill will help secure the United States’ position as the gold standard in aviation safety and innovation,” said T&I Committee Chairman Graves. “I appreciate the work of all Committee members in developing this bill and considering it, along with over 100 amendments, over the last two days.”

Among aviation organizations voicing support for H.R. 3935 are the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), Helicopter Association International (HAI), National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), National Air Transportation Association (NATA) and National Business Aviation Association (NBAA). The bill will now advance to the full House while companion legislation, titled the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2023, makes its way through the U.S. Senate. The FAA’s current authorization expires at the end of September.