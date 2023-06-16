Embraer Installs First KC-390 Flight Simulator

Embraer held a ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the installation of the first flight simulator for the KC-390 Millennium multi-mission military jet. Located at the Embraer Academy in São José dos Campos, Brazil, the Level D simulator includes a training package to support military operations and more than 350 failure simulations. In addition to the Força Aérea Brasileira (FAB/Brazilian Air Force), the company has orders for C-390 aircraft from Portugal and Hungary.

“The new KC-390 flight simulator will meet the demand of current and future customers for basic and advanced pilot training, thus contributing to the safe and effective operation of the aircraft,” said Embraer Services and Support president and CEO Johann Bordais. “Brazil, Portugal, and Hungary will be the first countries to use this equipment, which allows the safe practice of maneuvers and emergency procedures, as well as other adverse flight conditions, with reduced costs and without risks to the operation.”

Embraer noted that the current fleet of five C-390 aircraft, all of which are the KC-390 aerial refueling version, has logged more than 8,900 flight hours since entering service with FAB in 2019. Powered by International Aero Engines V2500 turbofan engines, the KC-390 has a top speed of 470 knots and can carry a payload of 26 metric tons. The model was designed for missions including transporting and dropping cargo and troops, aerial refueling, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian operations.