FAA Steps Into Nashville Airport Governance Battle

The FAA has told Tennessee state legislators to back off plans to take over control of Nashville International Airport’s board of directors until it has had a chance to assess the move. The Republican-controlled state government has drafted legislation to replace the current seven-member board of directors appointed by the major with an eight-member board, six of whom are appointed by the State.

The Tennessee Lookout is reporting the FAA has sent a letter to the current airport CEO saying it likes airports to be under local control and that it must sign off on any non-consensual change in authority. The publication says the proposed takeover is part of the State government’s retribution against Nashville city council for blocking the hosting of the 2024 Republican National Convention.

In its letter, the FAA said it wants to know the impacts of the change in governance including the effect “of such a transfer on the airport’s Federal obligations, operations and existing financial arrangements.” The State claims the shift “will not change the ownership, sponsorship, governance, or operations that would trigger the FAA’s policy” and that the FAA should butt out. It would appear that’s not going to happen. The FAA said it should have been party to the whole process and has never been invited to the table. The legislation was introduced on Jan. 31. It has been passed by the State Senate and is at the committee hearing stage in the House.