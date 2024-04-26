Gulfstream G700 Enters Service With First Two Deliveries

On Tuesday (April 23), Gulfstream Aerospace announced it delivered the first two G700s to U.S.-based customers. Both are now in service with their buyers. The deliveries come less than a month after Gulfstream received FAA type and production certification (March 29 and April 8, respectively) for the new, Rolls-Royce Pearl 700-powered G700. The engines have greater than 18,000 pounds of thrust, each.

The FAA nods, entry-into-service, and as many as 15 deliveries had been expected by the end of last year. But delays in the certification process, largely attributed to FAA staffing woes, have slowed the progress for the new model. The good news for Gulfstream is that this year’s deliveries for all models are expected to spike to as many as 160 aircraft; a boost of some 44 percent. Mark Burns, Gulfstream president, said, “We appreciate the confidence our customers have demonstrated in our aircraft and look forward to continuing these deliveries in the weeks ahead.”

The $75 million G700, which Gulfstream says features “the most spacious cabin in the industry” also features a maximum range of 7,750 nautical miles (at Mach 0.85). The twinjet can cover legs of 6,650 nautical miles at Mach 0.90. Its maximum operating speed is Mach 0.935, making it the fastest business jet in the Gulfstream line. And the G700’s pressurization system enables the “industry’s lowest cabin altitude,” according to the Savannah, Georgia-based manufacturer.