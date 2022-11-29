Airbus Produces 2,000th Target Drone

The 2,000th target drone produced by Airbus Defence and Space’s Target Systems & Services has rolled off the production line in Friedrichshafen, Germany, the company announced on Monday. Target drone number 2,000 is a Do-DT45 model intended for use in a military training exercise with Airbus partner Andøya Space Defence. Launched by ramp, the Do-DT45 target drone is designed to simulate high speed targets, offering a top speed of 440 knots and climb capabilities up to 25,000 feet.

“The current volatile world situation shows that a functioning air defence is more important than ever,” said Head of Target Systems & Services at Airbus Defence and Space in Friedrichshafen Frank Härtel. “In this respect, we make our contribution to a safer world out of deepest conviction: With our aerial target drones and services, Air Defenders can prepare themselves in case of threats and save lives.”

According to Airbus, its target drones have been used for military training for more than 20 years now. Alongside the Do-DT45, Airbus Target Systems & Services produces the Do-DT55 for simulating anti-radar missiles, Do-HT05 to represent combat helicopters and Do-DT25 to mimic fighter jets, drones and cruise missiles. The company noted that its Do-DT series can also be outfitted with sensors and data links for testing interactions between uncrewed and crewed aircraft or autonomous air-to-air refueling technology.