More COVID-19: Midway Tower Closed for Decontamination (UPDATED)

Chicago’s Midway tower was closed this afternoon after three “technicians” tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “The air traffic control tower at Midway Airport is temporarily closing while we ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians,” the FAA said. The airport is open but flights have been delayed as the facility is being cleaned.

“The FAA continues to maintain close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders during this situation,” the FAA said. According to FlightAware, the airport has seen nearly 180 cancellations, the bulk affecting Southwest, which uses KMDW as a Midwest hub. Some 170 of Southwest’s flights have been canceled, representing 37 percent of the day’s volume.

UPDATE: The Midway tower had not been reopened by mid day Wednesday, causing the cancelation of hundreds of flights. Southwest is hardest hit, with 302 flight cancelations and 18 delays, according to FlightAware.

Midway's control tower remains closed today for cleaning.



Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control in Elgin will provide services to pilots until they are in sight and can use the airport frequency.



The airport is still open, but there are now 297 cancellations reported. https://t.co/9X4IIAGd1l — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) March 18, 2020