Ninety-Nines Appoints New President

International organization of women pilots The Ninety-Nines has named Corbi Bulluck its new president. She succeeds Jan McKenzie, who served as president of the organization from 2016 to 2020. Bulluck flew for North Carolina Department of Transportation for 20 years before her retirement in 2018. She also served as a flight instructor at FlightSafety International and flew for Atlantic Southeast Airlines. In 2019, she placed first in the Air Race Classic, one of three top ten finishes she has earned in the air races.

Bulluck previously held positions with The Ninety-Nines including vice president, director and committee chairman for strategic planning. In addition, she served as governor of the organization’s eight-state Southeast section. Bulluck is credited with designing the framework for the nonprofit organization, Friends of The 99s.

Named for its 99 charter members, The Ninety-Nines was founded in November 1929. Amelia Earhart was elected as the organization’s first president in 1931. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, The Ninety-Nines reports that it currently has over 6,200 members from 44 countries.