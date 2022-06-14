Summer Navy Program Brings Opportunity For 20 High School Students

The U.S. Navy announced today (June 14) that it has named 20 high school students to its eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy. Conducted at either Delaware State University in Dover or Elizabeth City (North Carolina) State University, the program awards five college credits to those who complete the regimen, as well as a private pilot certificate.
Established last year by the Commander of Naval Air Forces to increase diversity in naval aviation, the cost of the program (pegged at approximately $24,000 per student) is free to participants.
Each candidate experiences 32 hours of classroom aviation academics at a minimum and 49 hours of flight training, including 17 hours of solo flight. Aircraft used include either the Italian-built single-engine Vulcanair V.10 or the Piper PA-28 Warrior.
Commander Chris “Frozone” Williams, a Navy fighter pilot, instructor, and USN Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, said, “The primary goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity. These 20 students have what it takes to be leaders in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to play a part in their personal and professional journey.”
This program cost 20 x $24,000 = $480,000
