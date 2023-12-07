Van’s Aircraft: Expert Analysis Of Chapter 11 Filing

With the entire kit-built aircraft community reacting to the news of Van’s Aircraft filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, AVweb sister-publication Kitplanes has posted a reaction to the legal filing titled “How Did They Get Here?” While noting that Chapter 11 is the track typically resulting in reorganization and a continuation of the business, as opposed to liquidation, the Kitplanes analysis of the legal papers points to a confluence of circumstances leading up to the financial straits Van’s finds itself in.

Ironically, a surge in orders at the start of the Covid 19 pandemic was a contributing factor. From the article: “…a combination of unforeseen, significant events occurring over a relatively short period of time increased Debtor’s [Van’s Aircraft’s] costs, doubled its normal inventory levels, slowed deliveries, and strained Debtor’s cash flow to the breaking point.” The filings also show that Van’s founder Dick VanGrunsven has provided financial support for the company since the financial strain began to take its toll in September.

One of the issues involved an offshore supplier whose parts were inadequately corrosion-proofed. Van’s invested the time and resources to resolve the issue, which it described as a “multi-million dollar” cost. Another hiccup involved outsourced “pre-punched” parts that were not holding up under builders’ construction processes.

The surge in orders during the pandemic led to Van’s investing in expanded production capability, but the cash flow from the orders, which more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, could not keep up with the expenses. Largely because customer payments are not due until kit parcels are delivered, 2022 showed a net loss for the company of $3.3 million; and $1 million in red ink through August of this year.

In summary, the Kitplanes report concludes: “That in the effort to catch up with demand the company also lost track of internal costs and failed to increase kit prices (as one remedy) is one inescapable takeaway from the factual descriptions in the Chapter 11 declaration—and a good indication of the remedies needed to define its path forward.”