Top Letters And Comments, April 14, 2023

The Risks Of Routine

Regarding not paying attention, I was a 23 year skydiver and years ago just as we were getting ready to exit from 7500 feet from a 182 when a small GA plane came flying below us. We waited until he passed before jumping. Could have been tragic if the Jumpmaster hadn’t noticed. Not a pilot but, if memory serves, a NOTAM for skydiving was filed and the sectional had a small parachute icon on it.

Very well written and reflective of many of the gotcha areas of flying. Remember however, there is nothing as a routine flight or a perfect flight. When that happens, it will be time to park the plane!

“While you enjoy feeling pleased with yourself because you’re on top of things, you are just a whisker away from complacency. And once you start feeling satisfied, maybe even congratulating yourself on your achievements, it’s too late.”

Best experienced in the time period after it’s tied down and chocked, or the hangar door is closed, and getting ready to drive away from the airport. Either side of that window and you’re asking for trouble.

My only experience with simulators is Link Trainer about 50 years ago. 5×30 minute sessions + some flights in Blanik under the hood and I got my glider IFR-glider rating. The simulator swayed with compressed air and, in my opinion, gave me good preparation for real flying. The program included e.g. looped square patterns and surprisingly good ones eventually emerged. I wish I could try LT one more time again sometime. Otherwise, I think that a basic instrument flight in the clouds with a glider was a lot of fun.

I too “flew” the Link (Hissbox) back in the 60s as a yearly requirement for new flight engineers, boring, but it gave us a chance to practice our instrument scans with holding patterns and non precision approaches. Near the end of my career, I became a fully qualified B777 captain via simulator only, I had never seen an actual B777! I have to say, it was a great experience, the sim flew just like the airplane, and was a LOT safer considering the number of training accidents from that period.

I have four airline type ratings. Level D simulators weren’t available for my first two type ratings so it was a combination of a fixed simulator and airplane time. The rating ride had to be in the airplane.

Fast forward 15 years. My last two type ratings were in Level D simulators, which added motion and much better visuals. To me, the motion is of dubious value, but the vastly improved visuals made the simulator far more useful than the old version.

