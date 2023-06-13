Short Final: Giving Way

Our local airport has one strip, one departure, and a mix of general aviation and airliner traffic. Airliners often have a fixed wheels-up time and Ground will prioritize their movement over the general aviation traffic. The commercial ramp is between the general aviation ramp and the approach end of the preferred runway. I heard the following exchange one day:

Skyhawk 123: “Ground, Skyhawk 123, tie-downs, taxi with Tango.”

Ground: “Skyhawk 123, taxi Alpha, Bravo, hold short 16.”

Skyhawk 123: “Alpha, Bravo, hold short 16, Skyhawk 123.”

A few minutes later:

Airliner 456: “Ground, Airliner 456, ready for taxi.”

Ground: “Airliner 456, taxi Hotel, Alpha, Bravo, hold short 16.”

Airliner 456: “Hotel, Alpha, Bravo, hold short 16, Airliner 456.”

Ground: “Skyhawk 123, give way to the Airbus 319 at Hotel.”

Skyhawk 123: “Giving way to the small French Twin, Skyhawk 123.”

