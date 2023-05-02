FAA Calls For Public Comment On Noise Policy Review

The FAA is asking the public for comments as it launches a review of its civil aviation noise policy, which “sets forth how the FAA analyzes, explains, and publicly presents changes in noise exposure from aviation activity.” According to the agency, key items covered will include reviewing research on the effects of exposure to aviation noise, the standard metric for assessing cumulative aircraft noise exposure and possible revisions to that metric. It will also look at community understanding of noise impacts and how to better manage and respond to aviation noise concerns.

“The FAA is reviewing our noise policy as part of our ongoing commitment to address aircraft noise,” the agency said. “This effort builds on our work to advance the scientific understanding of noise impacts as well as the development of analytical tools and technologies.”

The Federal Register Notice (FRN) was published on Monday and is open to comment from May 1 to July 31, 2023. In addition to the notice calling for comments, the FAA is planning a series of four webinars this month to discuss the Noise Policy Review. Further information is available at www.faa.gov/noisepolicyreview.