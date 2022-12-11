Fresh from its 25-day successful mission around the moon, the Orion spacecraft’s maiden voyage apparently went off without a hitch. In addition to systems tests, the mission was also supposed to prove the vehicle’s heat shield technology. In this short video, www.space.com offers a short tour of the inside of Orion. Although its outward appearance is similar to Apollo vehicles, its volume is 50 percent larger.
Home Multimedia Best Of The Web: A Tour Of The Orion Capsule
AVweb Insider
Joe Kittinger flourished during the golden age of aerospace research in the late 1950s and 1960s. His record jump still stands for its sheer courage.
Featured Video
AVweb Rewind: How To Fly The Pattern Without Making An A%$&#...
In a moment of utter insanity, AVweb's Paul Bertorelli thought he could actually produce an 11-minute animated video. This unfortunate jumble of pixels is...