Best Of The Web: A Tour Of The Orion Capsule

Fresh from its 25-day successful mission around the moon, the Orion spacecraft’s maiden voyage apparently went off without a hitch. In addition to systems tests, the mission was also supposed to prove the vehicle’s heat shield technology. In this short video, www.space.com offers a short tour of the inside of Orion. Although its outward appearance is similar to Apollo vehicles, its volume is 50 percent larger.

