AirVenture Day 5 Gallery By Mariano Rosales - July 30, 2021 Hot air balloons lit up the flightline during the Twilight Flight Fest. A pair of Bell 47s give helicopter rides while Greg Koontz performs in the afternoon airshow. The Goodyear Blimp approaches the EAA grounds. C-17 Globemaster Samaritan's Purse DC-8 P-51 Mustangs Orbis Flying Eye Hospital DC-10 P-40 Warhawk P-51 Mustang A T-28 taxis out for departure. TBM Avenger UPS 747-800