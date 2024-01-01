Last Week’s Poll Results: Stable FAA Funding

To no one’s surprise, the majority of our poll respondents want a new funding method for the FAA that might take some of the politics out of its budget allotments.
Airlines poked GA in the eye with a stick after a generally good holiday travel season. It's just weird.
Featured Video
Best Of The Web: Storm Landings In Europe
Storm Ciaran hit Europe in November and Cargospotter found good vantage points at a couple of German airports.
This should be status quo for all government agencies. Government shutdowns should never happen! Need to save some money, cut congress’s pay!