Poll: ALPA Says There's No Pilot Shortage, Regionals Say There Is. Who's Right?

ALPA's right. Plenty of pilots. Definitely not enough pilots. Maybe they're both right. Not enough willing to work for low pay. Other
Aviation is not just airlines. ALPA could care less about anything non-airline. Non-career Private Pilots and all Pilots are essential to a “Healthy” Aviation Industry. In many ways a Private Pilot flying for personal reasons is probably more important the an airline pilot at keeping the skies and runways open for everyone.
Over 30 percent of the countries population should be pilots doing a wide range of air operations not just airlines. Helicopters, Agriculture, Business, Charter, Skydiving, Military, Tours, Medavacs, Photography, Surveying and just personal pleasure $100 hamburger are all necessary to make Aviation a ‘Sustainable’ Industry. Open your eyes, flying is so so much more then an airliner. 😳
Aviation is a ‘Character Builder’. Pilots require personal behavior disciplines that make for good applicants for leadership positions. All industries could use a higher level of character in their leaders these days.
30% seems high, but you are on the right track.