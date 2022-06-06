Flight Simulation Association Announces 2023 FlightSimExpo Dates and Location

The next FlightSimExpo is just over a year away! Join the community next June at Lone Star Flight Museum, Ellington Airport, Houston on June 23-25, 2023.

HOUSTON – Flight Simulation Association (FSA) is excited to announce the 2023 dates and location of FlightSimExpo! The next event takes place just over a year from now, on June 23-25, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

FlightSimExpo is one of the world’s largest flight simulation conferences and tradeshows. The event has welcomed more than 3,500 attendees to events in Las Vegas, Orlando, and San Diego since 2018. A hybrid in-person and online experience, attendees can attend the 2023 conference and tradeshow in-person in Houston or register to watch a livestream of the presentations and announcements from anywhere in the world.

FlightSimExpo Houston will be held at the Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport (EFD). The 130,000 square foot museum and learning center has ample space for more than 2,000 attendees across two air-conditioned hangars. The facility is also home to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame and multiple aviation learning exhibits, including certified Redbird flight training devices that will be available to attendees during the event.

The museum is a 15-minute drive from Hobby Airport (HOU), 35 minutes from Intercontinental (IAH), and about 15 minutes from nearby attendee hotels. Located on Ellington Airport, the museum also has airside access, which will allow attendees to fly their own aircraft to the event for the first time. The area is one of America’s largest aerospace hubs: Houston is a hub for two major airlines, NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Space Center Houston, and more. As in past years, discounts on hotels, airfare, rental cars, and more will be available to attendees.

“Save the dates, start thinking of plans, but please don’t lock your travel in just yet,” says organizer and FSA co-founder Evan Reiter. “As always, we are working with area hotels, airlines, rental car options, and attractions to secure discounted rates for our attendees. We’re expecting awesome, add-on experiences at NASA, air traffic control facilities, and more – and you’ll want to have that full picture before you start booking.”

Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 will be at the Lone Star Flight Museum. Nestled amongst warbirds, fighter jets, and drones, attendees will find hands-on flight simulation exhibits where they can try the latest in flight simulation software and hardware. Speaker rooms will feature how-to seminars, educational discussions, and announcements from some of simulation’s biggest developers. As in past years, Friday, June 23 will feature an add-on series of group discussions before the main event on the weekend.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this year’s venue,” says FSA’s Phil Coyle. “It’s the perfect backdrop for the FlightSimExpo exhibit floor, and a fantastic city for aviation and aerospace fans like us!”

More information about hotel options, attractions, and travel will be available later this year. Registration for attendees and exhibitors begins in December. As North America’s community-driven flight simulation conference, organizers invite the community to share their ideas, feedback, and suggestions for the show. Visit www.flightsimexpo.com for contact information or subscribe to the mailing list for registration updates.

About FlightSimExpo

FlightSimExpo is North America’s community-driven flight simulation conference. The first FlightSimExpo was held in 2018 in Las Vegas, followed by shows in Orlando (2019) and San Diego (2021). FlightSimExpo is produced by Flight Simulation Association, an organization connecting developers, simmers, and real-world pilots to make it easier to get started with home flight simulation. Providing resources, learning content, webinars, and discounts on top add-ons and simulation hardware, the association acts as a hub for the flight simulation community to explore the passion for virtual aviation. Anyone can join free www.flightsimassociation.com.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. Located 20 minutes from downtown Houston, this summer, LSFM is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m. Visit online at lonestarflight.org for discount tickets, memberships and more. Or call 346-708-2517. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.