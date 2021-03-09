AirVenture Announces Express Arrival

As we spool up for a smaller, COVID-19-aware Sun ’n Fun in April, AirVenture is also pushing ahead with tweaks to help improve social distancing. A new program called Express Arrival allows EAA members to buy their show tickets in advance and have their parking passes, wristbands and access passes to the campsites mailed ahead of time. There’s no extra charge for the service, and shipping is free, according to the association.

According to EAA, “This will reduce crowding at key entry points, support our safety efforts by promoting social distancing, and improve the efficiency of the overall entry process. With Express Arrival, you’ll be able to bypass the admission windows and head straight to gates. Camping in Camp Scholler? You can get to your campsite without ever leaving your car. With Express Arrival, there’s no need to stop at camper registration or any of the admissions windows.” Deadline for ordering is June 15, 2021, and the offer requires a current EAA membership valid through July 31, 2021.

EAA has previously announced some COVID-19-related changes to AirVenture for 2021: