AirVenture Announces Express Arrival

As we spool up for a smaller, COVID-19-aware Sun ’n Fun in April, AirVenture is also pushing ahead with tweaks to help improve social distancing. A new program called Express Arrival allows EAA members to buy their show tickets in advance and have their parking passes, wristbands and access passes to the campsites mailed ahead of time. There’s no extra charge for the service, and shipping is free, according to the association.
According to EAA, “This will reduce crowding at key entry points, support our safety efforts by promoting social distancing, and improve the efficiency of the overall entry process. With Express Arrival, you’ll be able to bypass the admission windows and head straight to gates. Camping in Camp Scholler? You can get to your campsite without ever leaving your car. With Express Arrival, there’s no need to stop at camper registration or any of the admissions windows.” Deadline for ordering is June 15, 2021, and the offer requires a current EAA membership valid through July 31, 2021.
EAA has previously announced some COVID-19-related changes to AirVenture for 2021:
- Masks will be strongly recommended if you are unable to social distance (roughly 6 feet or 2 meters).
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to attend.
- International visitation is dependent on current international travel regulations and mandates in the U.S. and individual countries of residence.
- Increased physical distancing will be encouraged in all areas. EAA is adding significant numbers of sanitizing facilities and working with industry-leading companies for continual disinfection throughout the grounds.
- Theater in the Woods, forum pavilions and other outdoor venues will operate with reduced seating capacity, with social distancing opportunities on the open grounds at that location.
- There will be fewer exhibitors in each indoor exhibit building, creating more walkways and separation between exhibitors. Additional venues on the grounds are being repurposed to accommodate indoor exhibitors that are moved this year.
- Wherever possible, ventilation will be increased in tents and indoor facilities.
- Several annual events where physical distancing is not possible will not be held this year, including the Monday night concert; the Young Eagles, EAA Lifetime Member and International Visitors dinners; the Runway 5K run/walk; and large corporate events and receptions.
- High-demand forums and presentations will be scheduled more than once to accommodate demand while allowing for distancing.