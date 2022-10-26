College Flight Program Convoys Relief To Florida Hurricane Victims

“It’s really fun doing cross-countries,” said Emily Summey, a sophomore majoring in aviation management at the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT). “But having a purpose and a mission is really exciting and really rewarding.” Summey was speaking to local reporters before launching in a Piper Warrior from FIT’s Buehler Center for Aviation Training and Research at Melbourne Orlando International Airport on a relief mission to bring supplies to residents on Gulf Coast of Florida, victims of Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

Jay Arcemont, deputy executive director of FIT Aviation, said upon receiving a call from the Naples Airport Authority on Florida’s hard-hit west coast, FIT’s 22 full-time flight department staffers, 60 flight instructors and more than 400 students collected some $2,000 worth of donated supplies. The stacked pallets held 700 pounds of donated household goods: bleach, diapers, soap and canned goods.

The cargo rode in four Piper Warriors, a Piper Archer and a pair of Seminole light twins. Arcemont said, “These are instructional flights that we’re doing—they’re cross-countries. They’re an instructor and a student going on, essentially, a lesson plan that they’re required to do for their training.”

Naples Airport Authority Executive Director Chris Rozansky said, “We are grateful for the generosity of Florida Institute of Technology and FIT Aviation students who are using their training to bring much-needed supplies to Southwest Florida.”