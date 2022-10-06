Commercial Aircraft Services Market Expected To Double By 2041

Airbus’ recently released 2022-2041 Global Services Forecast (GSF) is predicting that the value of the commercial aircraft services market will more than double in 20 years. Currently valued at $95 billion, the GSF estimates that the industry will be worth over $230 billion in 2041 with around $189 billion spent on services to maintain aircraft, $17 billion on “training staff and operating the aircraft efficiently and sustainably” and $26 billion on “enhancing the in service fleet and passenger experience.” As per the forecast, Airbus is also expecting the market to recover to pre-COVID levels by the end of next year.

“Every day millions of people in services, hidden champions behind the scenes, keep our global fleet of aircraft flying,” said Philippe Mhun, Airbus executive vice president for programs and services. “Accelerated digitalisation of operations and maintenance as well as a higher proportion of latest generation aircraft in service will lead to a massive requirement for new skills and job creation, leveraging new tools and ways of working in order to further increase our sector’s efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and emissions.”

Airbus is further predicting that the demand for employees in aviation services will increase significantly over the next two decades, with around 585,000 new pilots, 640,000 new technicians and 875,000 new cabin crew members needed. The company also emphasized that next-generation passenger aircraft are expected to represent 95 percent of the operated fleet by 2041. The 2022-2041 Global Services Forecast covers “the air transport industry’s demand over the next 20 years to maintain assets, train professionals, operate fleets, and enhance passengers’ experience for aircraft above 100 seats plus freighters over 10 tons.”