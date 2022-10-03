Polls & QuizzesPoll: Should Airports in Hurricane Zones Being Required to Have Storm Safe Hangars?By Editorial Staff - Published: October 2, 20220PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Poll: Should Airports in Hurricane Zones Being Required to Have Storm Safe Hangars? Poll: Should Airports in Hurricane Zones Being Required to Have Storm Safe Hangars? Yes. And owners may have to pay more for it. Yes, but airports should provide it at their expense. No. Owners are on their own to protect their airplanes. Isn't this what insurance is for? Other Δ