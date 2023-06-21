FAA Mandates Monthly Refreshers For Controllers

All air traffic controllers will attend monthly retraining sessions in response to a spate of potentially serious runway incidents that occurred in the winter and early spring. The FAA announced the Stand Up For Safety program on Wednesday and said it was developed in conjunction with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA). “To reach our goal of zero close calls, everyone must stay sharp,” said Tim Arel, FAA’s Air Traffic Organization Chief Operating Officer. “This training will give us an opportunity to focus on safety with our entire workforce.”

The sessions start in July and the first ones will deal with airfield and runway operations to address the incursion issues. After that “data and seasonal challenges will determine topics each month.” The program also includes a new Voluntary Safety Reporting Program that will “identify potential safety hazards and ensure corrective actions are taken.” From December to March there were at least six serious mishaps that required airliners and cargo planes to take evasive action to avoid collisions. A safety summit in March resulted in a serious of measures to mitigate identified hazards and the agency set a goal of entirely eliminating close calls.