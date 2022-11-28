No Injuries After Mooney Tangles With Power Lines

It may be early morning Monday before power is restored to a big swath of Maryland after a Mooney M20J crashed into high voltage lines and got tangled about 100 feet above the ground in Montgomery County. The pilot, a 65-year-old man, and his 66-year-old female passenger were not injured but as of our deadline had spent at least five hours in the plane, which was dangling almost vertically next to a transmission tower. The crash occurred about 6 p.m. As many as 120,000 people were without power while a complicated effort was launched to rescue the occupants. It’s not clear if the crash knocked out the power or whether it was shut off to allow rescuers to work.

According to media reports from the scene, the first order of business was to secure the plane to a transmission tower. Meanwhile a large crane was summoned to pluck the occupants out of the aircraft. Rescuers were in contact with the occupants by cellphone. The aircraft took off from Westchester County Airport in New York and the pilot may have been trying to land at Montgomery Air Park, which is about two miles from the accident scene.