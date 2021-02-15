NASA Selects Astronauts For Crew-4 Mission

NASA has assigned astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines to its SpaceX Crew-4 mission, which is expected to launch in 2022. Along with additional crew members to be assigned by NASA’s international partners, Lindgren and Hines will be headed to the International Space Station (ISS) for a long-duration stay. Lindgren will serve as spacecraft commander and Hines as pilot for the mission, which will be the fourth ISS crew rotation flight for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

Lindgren spent 141 days on the ISS in 2015 as part of Expeditions 44 and 45. Selected as an astronaut in 2009, he holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master’s degree in cardiovascular physiology from Colorado State University and a medical degree from the University of Colorado. He was also chosen to be part of NASA’s Artemis Team in December 2020.

A lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Hines has earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Boston University and a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Alabama. He is a graduate of the Air Force Test Pilot school and has served as a flight test pilot for the FAA and a research pilot at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Crew-4 will be his first space mission.