TSA Admits Fault After Passenger Arrested With Boxcutters

The TSA says it is reviewing and re-enforcing procedures after an agent found, seized and then returned the “visible blades” from a boxcutter to a passenger boarding a Frontier flight from Cincinnati to Tampa on Friday. They also missed a second boxcutter in the passenger’s backpack. The man was arrested in Atlanta a few hours later after he was seen with a boxcutter and was alleged to be threatening other passengers and the crew diverted the flight. The passenger was reportedly subdued by two military veterans on the flight. There were no injuries.
The TSA says there were multiple failures leading to the incident and it’s being investigated at the highest levels. In addition to returning the razor blades to the passenger, the screening agents neglected to use the full capabilities of the CT baggage screener in missing the knife in the carry-on. The TSA employees have been sent for more training for “remediation on CT image review and physical search procedures,” the agency told CNN. All screeners will get a briefing reminding them that they shouldn’t allow passengers to keep razor knives. The passenger, who has not been identified, was not on any watch lists.
Unconstitutional and incompetent. TSA is the poster child for all that’s wrong with our federal government.
Incompetent yes. As for unconstitutional, please be sure to bring your copy of the Constitution to the airport so you can show the Right to Bear Boxcutters clause to TSA.
“ARMS. Any thing that a man wears for his defence, or takes in his hands, or uses in his anger, to cast at, or strike at another. Co. Litt. 161 b, 162 a; Crompt. Just. P. 65; Cunn. Dict. h.t.”
Inasmuch as the Court has stated the above, the boxcutter IS covered by the 2nd Amendment, not just firearms alone.
The US Supreme Court – as recently as this year in a ruling against New York state which expanded gun rights – upheld restrictions against bearing arms in “sensitive locations”, locations which were not enumerated in the ruling. If y’all really believe airports should not be considered “sensitive locations” then you’re welcome to establish standing and argue for your interpretation in the courts. Perhaps one of the gun rights orgs of which you are a member would assist?
You’re quite right, Robin W..
They have a lot of company.
Bottom line: If the object is to maximize inefficiency and cost, let government do it.
Most airline passengers experience the same security measures implemented to process prisoners into Super Max facilities (Pretty soon, they’ll be commanded to squat and cough..) When our passenger lounge was closed, we had to process Space Available passengers to fly aboard military planes. You’d be surprised to learn what those folks had packed away in their suitcases.
I am sick and tired of this legacy of 9/11. Bin Laden is long dead, yet he still exerts an extraordinary burden on our freedom, our time, and our finances.
Years ago, on many flights, I used to take carry on bags only (and I MEAN carry on. A briefcase. Not those big ones with wheels so popular these days). This saved me considerable time, and ensured I could catch tight connecting flights, not to mention having to wait for checked bags on the conveyor at destination. One item changed all that.
As part of my daily life I carry a simple Swiss Army knife. Not allowed! So from that point on, I have had to check a bag just to fly, even a short hop. And on many occasions have had my bag lost, which has entailed endless paperwork, distraction from my primary purpose, and sometimes financial loss.
When is this craziness going to end? There ARE simple solutions.
The best and easiest to implement is handing over any item such as this to the cabin crew checking your boarding pass on entering the aircraft. And being handed it back when disembarking at your destination. Simple.
It would also simplify the airlines logistics with less checked bags and fewer lost luggage claims.
Time for this nonsense to end. Or are we going to allow ourselves to be held hostage forever BY A GHOST?
Your idea of simply handing the pocket knife or other personal “potential-use-as-a-weapon” to the flight crew prior to departure seems like a good idea. As I write this it reminds me of a leadership course I took with my city a few years back where a police commander demonstrated how even a simple ball point pen could be used to kill someone! Wow!
At some point we as a society are going to have to get our citizens to practice more self control and respect for others, what used to be called ‘manners’. The advent of social media seems to have only exacerbated people’s mindlessness and sense of entitlement coupled to a loss of personal decorum. Personal freedom is earned, not entitled.
For starters, I think that airlines should require minimum dress codes. Think about it. Fine restaurants and other places have dress codes because it encourages people to behave with a higher level of self awareness. The social influence (pressure?) to behave, to be part of the “herd”, and to gain approval is a behavioral trait inherent to the human species. Using it to the benefit of everyone seems like a good idea to me.
That is not the cabin crew’s job. The airlines would never accept that.
Good luck with “getting citizens to practice more self control and respect for others”.
Thank “social media” for fostering and encouraging the “it’s all about me” culture pervasive throughout society now. People have absolutely zero respect for anyone else, and they DEMAND to have it all their way – and to hell with any poor soul who questions it.
Dumbest post ever writt3n.
Agreed Paul
Double agreed. If one reads the whole article, the passenger was caught the second time because he drew the box cutter and was “allegedly” threatening other passengers. The crew made the decision to divert, with a couple of veterans who subdued him.
Bin Laden may be dead, but the desire to harm is alive and well, and not just limited to Islamic extremism. It may even be a one in a million odds being on a flighta terrorist of any sort on board, but if you’re one, the odds won’t matter to you.
Yours, I suppose, Mr. PaulB.!
Bin Laden got more than he ever imagined. Yes, he took down two buildings and did other damage. But he also changed the psyche of the American public for all time. He indirectly resulted in ourselves taking freedom away from ourselves, apparently for all time.
TSA: “Mistakes were made…”
Airlines, aircrews, passengers, people on the ground: “You had ONE JOB”
No excuse for this ineptness.
In the real private world those TSA idiots would have been fired not retrained.
I’d make the argument that arms allowed onboard is A) Constitutional, B) Problematic, C) would have resulted in far fewer deaths than 9/11 did in total. The prohibition of arms creates opportunity devoid of risk.
Consider what might have happened over the years. A few shootings, a hijacking or three. But no chance for islamic terrorists to take control. And no chance to kill thousands of Americans, destroy multiple buildings and start a decades long conflict with nearly 300K Iraq dead and 150K Afghan dead. Not to mention the 7057 American servicemen dead in combat and 30,000+ American servicemen suicides.
Is bearing arms on an airplane constitutional? As recently as this year the Supreme Court of the US has upheld restrictions against bearing arms in “sensitive places”. The question of constitutionality becomes a question of the status of airports and airplanes as “sensitive places”. To obtain a “no” determination you’d either need to convince government to relax restrictions (political appeal) or a court ruling that government improperly assessed airports and airplanes as sensitive places (legal appeal). Anyone aware of any politician or political party advocating for relaxing these restrictions? Anyone aware of any advocacy group working to challenge the treatment of airports and airplanes as “sensitive places” in court?
Yeah, because all the idiots these last 3-4 years who have attacked flight crew and other passengers would have been totally rational and reasonable were they armed with guns. And were they not, what then? A shootout at 30,000′ feet?
Weapons have no place in a whole variety of controlled areas. Airplanes, courtrooms, police stations…
The larger point is that this is all extraordinarily expensive security theater. It’s created to look and make us feel good, but solves essentially no problem.
Thanks for injecting some sense to this thread that has gone off the rails
I was returning from a trip to Germany with my 16yo son when Tegel airport security found a medium-sized jackknife in the bottom of his backpack. He said, “Wow, I thought I had lost that!”. They said, “Well now you have”, as they took it away. They were really nice about it.
Afterward he told me, quietly, “Dad, I must have flown back and forth between London and New York six times with that in my backpack” ! (he was going to school in the UK at the time).
I would offer the observation that while the whole TSA thing was driven by 9/11, as far as I am aware they have caught few if any 9/11 types over the years. I speak of the organized and entirely sane plotters who started it all.
Outside of innocents who simply were unaware their eyelash tweezers were deadly implements, what they do catch are mentally unstable individuals whose stated motivations, if you can call them such, are simply something that clicked in their mind and became an obsession. These are not what we usually term terrorists, but – in politically incorrect terminology – crazy people, who may offer up political rhetoric, UFO theories, or anything else.
These are solo individuals, and with armored cockpits, “don’t turn the plane over to them” rules & more acceptance of allowing firm on-board suppression of deviant behavior we have limited the damage an individual passenger can do. I don’t think it’s illogical to consider whether or not it is really necessary to maintain the level of security currently being implemented.
The current level was not necessary. Deployed in 2011 under Janet Napolitano, the enhanced procedures of extreme physical harassment of frisking the privates of old ladies and babies, was not needed by any publicly known attempts to hide “boxcutters.” The procedures in place before that had been enough.
I remember when we were sent in to test screening… we had a newbie call the office saying he was at the gate with the gun and simulated bomb, what do I do now? 😝