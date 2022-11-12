As many as six people are feared dead after the midair collision of a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow put on by the Commemorative Air Force on Saturday. The smaller plane disintegrated on contact with the four-engine bomber, which split into two main pieces and tumbled to the ground in a fireball. The exact number of casualties was not immediately known.

Both aircraft are registered to the American Airpower Heritage Museum operated by the CAF in Dallas. Early reports said the aircraft were “normally crewed” and that means five on the B-17 and a single pilot in the Kingcobra. Identities have not been released. The Kingcobra is a larger and more powerful version of the P-39 Airacobra. It was used almost exclusively by Russia. The CAF’s was built in 1946 according to published registration data.