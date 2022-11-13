Home Polls & Quizzes Poll: Are Vintage Aircraft Flight Demos Worth The Risk?
What's most remarkable about John Barcus' life in aviation is that those of his generation didn't consider their lives remarkable at all.
Featured Video
TEDx: Erik Lindbergh On Decarbonizing Aviation
The Lindbergh Foundation was founded in 1977 by Neil Armstrong, Jimmy Doolittle and other aviation interests who followed the work of Charles and Anne...
The day is coming, (hopefully soon) where we can just build and fly replicas. Leave the originals in the museums. The replicas can be operated with modern technologies with less risk to the crew members and the spectators on the ground.
The demonstrators do not get much opportunity to practice regularly because of the excessive cost behind keeping +80 year old aircraft airworthy. If the aircraft had modern components, engineering and engines the crews could practice their maneuvers regularly. Practice is just so important.