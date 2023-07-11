Short Final: Mistaken Identity

I fly a rather obscure aircraft for the Coast Guard: the HC-144, a twin turboprop about the size of a Dash 8. With the Coast Guard call-sign it is also often assumed we are a helicopter, resulting in the following exchanges throughout my time:
While at 15,000 feet, 225 TAS: “What type helicopter is that, a Chinook?”
While on approach:
Approach: “Cessna 123 follow the Coast Guard helicopter. Number two for the runway.”
Us: “Approach, we’re a twin turboprop.”
Approach: “Roger, sorry. Cessna 123, follow the light twin.”
Close enough.
While landing:
Tower: “Coast Guard, cleared direct to the ramp, landing at your own risk.”
Me: “Well, I could maybe do that once but I’d prefer the runway.”
Tower: “Ah, I take it you’re fixed wing!”
LT Nathan Souleret
Coast Guard Air Station Miami, FL