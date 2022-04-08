Nigerian Airline ValueJet contracts Avsoft Online Pilot Training

ValueJet, a new airline based in Lagos, Nigeria, has awarded Avsoft International a long-term contract for CRJ-900 online pilot training.

ValueJet will be using Avsoft’s CRJ-900 aircraft systems course along with multiple general subject courses for initial and recurrent pilot training delivered via Avsoft’s proprietary Learning Management System (avLMS).

Captain Oscar Ikerionwu stated: “Valuejet’s decision to settle on Avsoft as our preferred choice for web-based training for our crew and staff is borne out of the very impressive track record of Avsoft in providing efficient and effective training concepts and content.”

Avsoft’s avLMS is being used to deliver courses structured for initial as well as recurrent training, taking account of pilot recency due dates, with comprehensive reporting facilities to administer all aspects of courses and exam results to satisfy regulatory requirements.

About Avsoft

Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses suitable for initial and recurrent training of airline pilots and a Learning Management System (LMS) to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS.

