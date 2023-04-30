AEA 2023: Prizm Smart Cabin Lighting

Thanks to advanced software and new lighting tech, the possibilities are endless for modernizing the cabin lighting in high-end cabins. One company on the cutting edge of cabin smart-lighting solutions is Illinois-based Prizm Aircraft Lighting. It can highly customize a lighting solution for a wide variety of cabins and various price points. Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano spent some time at the Prizm booth at the 2023 Aircraft Electronics Association tradeshow and convention and prepared this overview video with Prizm’s Tim Lockerby.