AirVenture 2022: Aithre’s Built-in Smart O2 System

Aithre Aviation has made huge progress in cockpit biometrics over the past few years with a variety of safety-enhancing portable products, and now it has a complete and scalable smart oxygen system that can be retrofitted in both experimental and certified airplanes. Aviation Consumer Magazine Editor Larry Anglisano took a look at the system with Jim Rutler in the company RV-10 at AirVenture 2022.
