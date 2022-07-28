AirVenture 2022: Aithre’s Built-in Smart O2 System

Larry Anglisano
Aithre Aviation has made huge progress in cockpit biometrics over the past few years with a variety of safety-enhancing portable products, and now it has a complete and scalable smart oxygen system that can be retrofitted in both experimental and certified airplanes. Aviation Consumer Magazine Editor Larry Anglisano took a look at the system with Jim Rutler in the company RV-10 at AirVenture 2022.

Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.