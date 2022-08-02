AirVenture 2022: Elixir Aircraft

Elixir Aircraft’s EASA-certified two-seat Elixir comes in two versions, a Rotax 912 iS-powered trainer and a Rotax 915 iS-equipped traveler model. In this video from AirVenture 2022, company co-founder Cyril Champenois discusses plans to bring the aircraft to the U.S. market along with its design, performance and features.
