AirVenture 2022: uAvionix Product Update

uAvionix was the new kid on the block at AirVenture just a few years ago, and this year it was showing a maturing and diversifying product line that includes a variety of ADS-B equipment (over 50,000 units have been sold) and flight displays. Larry Anglisano spent some time at the uAvionix booth with Shane Woodson and prepared this video report.
