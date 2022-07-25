AirVenture is notoriously a good place to find smoking hot deals on used avionics, but maybe not this year. The choked supply chain and backlog at avionics shops is adversely affecting the supply of desirable used avionics, while raising prices to levels never seen before. Ahead of AirVenture 2022, Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano Zoomed up with Chase Larabee—a used avionics pro who worked as a sales manager on the OEM level, and also founded Seattle, Washington-based Avionics Source. He had good advice for buyers looking to save money on used avionics.