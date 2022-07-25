Monday morning, the Van’s RV-15 was brought across the field to take its place in the front of the Van’s booth. Naturally, crowds descended upon the airplane as soon as the engine stopped. Van’s staff remained with the airplane to answer questions. A forum is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. to further discuss the airplane, where it is in flight test and to answer what are likely to be 1000 questions.

For a closer look at the RV-15, see Van’s On Top in KITPLANES.