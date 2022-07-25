Monday morning, the Van’s RV-15 was brought across the field to take its place in the front of the Van’s booth. Naturally, crowds descended upon the airplane as soon as the engine stopped. Van’s staff remained with the airplane to answer questions. A forum is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. to further discuss the airplane, where it is in flight test and to answer what are likely to be 1000 questions.

For a closer look at the RV-15, see Van’s On Top in KITPLANES.

Marc Cook
KITPLANES Editor in Chief Marc Cook has been in aviation journalism for more than 30 years. He is a 4000-hour instrument-rated, multi-engine pilot with experience in nearly 150 types. He’s completed two kit aircraft, an Aero Designs Pulsar XP and a Glasair Sportsman 2+2, and currently flies a 2002 GlaStar.

