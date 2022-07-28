AirVenture Gallery, July 27, 2022

By
Mariano Rosales
-
1
Mariano Rosales
Mariano Rosales has worked as a freelance aviation and editorial photographer for over 20 years. He is a commercial airplane and glider pilot who flies his Cessna 170B for fun. By day, he can be heard at Chicago Center as an air traffic controller.

1 COMMENT