1 of 13
Home Air Shows & Events AirVenture AirVenture Gallery, July 27, 2022
AVweb Insider
Will Russia Really Leave The ISS? Or Is It Just Bluster? A NASA Veteran’s...
Veteran Flight Controller Paul Dye worked with Russians for years flying the ISS. Maybe it's time to part ways with them.
Featured Video
AirVenture 2022: Redbird Mixed Reality Flight Simulator
Redbird Flight Simulations came to AirVenture 2022 with a flight simulator concept that combines virtual reality technology with the company's TD desktop sim. In...
Good, centreline thrust to ease pilot job when the battery goes bad. :-o)