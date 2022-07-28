Podcast: Cirrus Aircraft At AirVenture 2022

In this podcast, Cirrus Aircraft president for customer experience Todd Simmons sat down with AVweb’s Kate O’Connor at AirVenture 2022 to discuss aircraft sales, managing supply chains and attracting new pilots.
