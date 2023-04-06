Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum To Open Next Week

The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation is holding the grand opening ceremony for the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum on Friday, April 14. Located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (K59) in Atchison, Kansas, the museum features the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E, called Muriel, as its centerpiece. It will also offer 14 interactive “STEM and history storytelling” exhibit areas.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our grand opening and welcome visitors of all ages to journey through Amelia Earhart’s trailblazing life as a world-renowned aviator, innovator, educator and activist,” said Karen Seaberg, Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation founder and president. “It is an honor to bring Amelia’s courageous and persevering legacy to life in her Atchison, Kansas, hometown where the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is dedicated to inspiring all generations in the pursuit of flight.”

Friday’s ceremony, which is open to the public, will begin at noon local time with “remarks from elected officials, Museum leaders, and special guests including members of the Earhart family.” Following the grand opening, museum hours will run Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Organizers noted that pilots flying in to visit the museum will be able to tie down their aircraft free of charge. As previously reported by AVweb, construction began on the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum last year aided by contributions from companies including FedEx, Garmin International and Lockheed Martin.

Further information is available on the museum’s website at ameliaearharthangarmuseum.org.