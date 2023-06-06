EAA To Celebrate Homebuilt Anniversaries At AirVenture 2023

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is planning to celebrate the anniversaries of several notable homebuilt aircraft designs at its annual AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention this year. Among the milestones being recognized are the 75th anniversary of the Midget Mustang, 70th of the Wittman Tailwind and 60th of the Thorp T-18 along with the 50th anniversary of the Hiperbipe, Sonex’s 25th and the 20th year for the Van’s RV-10. EAA itself will be celebrating its 70th anniversary.

“Homebuilding has been at the core of EAA since the first meeting in Milwaukee in 1953 with homebuilt aircraft continuing to represent a substantial percentage of the 10,000-plus aircraft that fly into AirVenture every year,” said EAA homebuilt community manager Charlie Becker. “As we celebrate our organization’s 70 years, several popular designs are celebrating their own anniversaries, and we invite all owners of those aircraft to come to Oshkosh to help commemorate the occasion.”

AirVenture 2023 is scheduled to take place at Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 24-30. EAA plans to showcase anniversary aircraft in flying demonstrations, forums, displays and other events throughout the week. The organization noted that owners of featured models can preregister via its website for “updates on special events, parking, and other activities connected to their airplane type.”