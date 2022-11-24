International Air & Space Hall Of Fame Inducts Class Of 2022

The International Air & Space Hall of Fame honored its Class of 2022 during a ceremony at California’s San Diego Air & Space Museum last Saturday. Among the inductees were Capt. Dan Pedersen, USN (Ret.), noted for being the first Officer in Charge of the U.S. Navy’s TOPGUN Fighter Tactics Instructor postgraduate training program, aviation professional and philanthropist Michael Herman and Chancellor’s Distinguished Professor of Physics at the University of California, San Diego’s Center for Astrophysics & Space Sciences (CASS) Brian Keating. Cutter Flying Service founder William P. Cutter and Cutter Aviation were also inducted alongside Army Aviation, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) and Textron Aviation.

“We’re exceptionally pleased to honor this exemplary Class of 2022 because these men and women are amongst the most talented figures in the history of air and space,” said San Diego Air & Space Museum President and CEO Jim Kidrick. “Achievements in aviation and space, as embodied by the honorees in the prestigious International Air & Space Hall of Fame, directly represents the human pioneering and exploring spirit.”

Located at the San Diego Air & Space Museum, the International Air & Space Hall of Fame was founded in 1963. Members are recognized for “their outstanding contributions to aviation and space innovations.” The museum noted that proceeds from the International Air & Space Hall of Fame Class of 2022 celebration went to benefit its youth education programs.